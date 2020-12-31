Advertisement

Colorado governor asks state health department to move all counties in ‘Red’ to ‘Orange’ to help businesses

COVID-19 in Colorado
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:20 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor is asking the state health department to move counties in “Level RED” on the state dial COVID-19 framework to “Level Orange.”

Under “Level Red” on the state’s COVID-19 dial framework, no indoor dining is allowed, gyms are reduced to a 10 percent capacity and most other indoor activities are prohibited or limited. Takeout, curbside and delivery are still options under Level Red.

Under “Level Orange” indoor dining is allowed and the capacity is increased for a variety of businesses compared to level red.

The governor is asking the state health department to make the change by Monday, but at this time it isn’t clear if the health department will accept his request.

Gov. Jared Polis tweeted the following out Wednesday night just after 9:

