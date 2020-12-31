Colorado entering new vaccine phase, more people now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine under 1B

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado is entering a new phase of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

The new phase increases how many people are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. However, supplies are still limited. The new phase, Phase 1B, also covers Colorado residents older than 70. Those older than 70 represent 78 percent of all COVID deaths in Colorado, according to the governor’s office. As of Wednesday evening, more than 82,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Colorado.

PHASE 1A INCLUDES:

Currently in phase 1A as of Dec. 30

-People who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period

-Long-term care facility staff and residents.

PHASE 1B INCLUDES:

Some people who fall under phase 1B have started receiving the vaccine

-Coloradans 70 and older, moderate-risk health care workers, first responders, frontline essential workers, and continuity of state government.

-Health care workers with less direct contact with COVID-19 patients and EMS.

Many people in phase 1B will have the opportunity to begin getting vaccinated in the next few days as federal supplies allow and as phase 1A is completed.

The state expects to complete Phase 1A, health care workers, by Jan. 15.

Phase 2 is expected to start in Spring. Click here for more on the phases.

Additionally, the Governor explained that entering this new phase also includes frontline essential workers and continuity of state government, which will include the following groups:

-Educators and daycare staff

-Food and agriculture workers

-Manufacturing

-U.S. Postal Service

-Public Transit and specialized transportation personnel

-Grocery workers

-Public Health workers

-Direct care providers for Coloradans experiencing homelessness

-Essential personnel for the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government

-Frontline journalists

