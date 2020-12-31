Advertisement

Colorado entering new vaccine phase, more people now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine under 1B

COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in Colorado as of 12/30/20
COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in Colorado as of 12/30/20(CDPHE)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:27 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado is entering a new phase of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

The new phase increases how many people are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. However, supplies are still limited. The new phase, Phase 1B, also covers Colorado residents older than 70. Those older than 70 represent 78 percent of all COVID deaths in Colorado, according to the governor’s office. As of Wednesday evening, more than 82,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Colorado.

PHASE 1A INCLUDES:

Currently in phase 1A as of Dec. 30

-People who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period

-Long-term care facility staff and residents.

PHASE 1B INCLUDES:

Some people who fall under phase 1B have started receiving the vaccine

-Coloradans 70 and older, moderate-risk health care workers, first responders, frontline essential workers, and continuity of state government.

-Health care workers with less direct contact with COVID-19 patients and EMS.

Many people in phase 1B will have the opportunity to begin getting vaccinated in the next few days as federal supplies allow and as phase 1A is completed.

The state expects to complete Phase 1A, health care workers, by Jan. 15.

Phase 2 is expected to start in Spring. Click here for more on the phases.

Additionally, the Governor explained that entering this new phase also includes frontline essential workers and continuity of state government, which will include the following groups:

-Educators and daycare staff

-Food and agriculture workers

-Manufacturing

-U.S. Postal Service

-Public Transit and specialized transportation personnel

-Grocery workers

-Public Health workers

-Direct care providers for Coloradans experiencing homelessness

-Essential personnel for the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government

-Frontline journalists

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of Shayla Jenna Hammel were found on a rural Colorado property.
Human remains identified as missing Colorado woman following a disturbing discovery in a rural area
One-third of sickest COVID-19 patients in Colorado Springs area have had “long-haul” symptoms, study from UCHealth
COVID-19 in Colorado
Colorado governor asks state health department to move all counties in ‘Red’ to ‘Orange’ to help businesses
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. Photo by KKTV.
5-year-old girl falls through railing at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, no serious injuries reported
Police investigating deadly shooting in eastern Colorado Springs

Latest News

New Years Eve Forecast
Nice Final Day of 2020
COVID-19 in Colorado
Colorado governor asks state health department to move all counties in ‘Red’ to ‘Orange’ to help businesses
On the right is a photo of a person of interest in the case. On the left is writing authorities...
Person of interest sought after thousands of Colorado residents were without gas following vandalism in Aspen
Colorado Springs man overcomes two heart attacks while battling COVID-19.
Colorado Springs man needed to be revived twice as he battled COVID-19 for 2 months