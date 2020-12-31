Advertisement

Colorado ends Season with 55-23 loss at Alamo Bowl

Buffs finish 4-2 overall in first season under head coach Karl Dorrell.
CU FOOTBALL
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:37 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Casey Thompson came off the bench and passed for 170 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 20 Texas overcame an injury to senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger to beat Colorado 55-23 in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Freshman running back Bijan Robinson rushed for 183 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown for Texas. The Longhorns are undefeated in four bowl games under coach Tom Herman.

Jarek Broussard, the 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, lead the way for Colorado. The sophomore rushed for 82 yards on 27 carries and finished with a pair of touchdowns.

The Buffs finish 4-2 under first year head coach Karl Dorrell.

