Colorado ends Season with 55-23 loss at Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Casey Thompson came off the bench and passed for 170 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 20 Texas overcame an injury to senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger to beat Colorado 55-23 in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Freshman running back Bijan Robinson rushed for 183 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown for Texas. The Longhorns are undefeated in four bowl games under coach Tom Herman.

Jarek Broussard, the 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, lead the way for Colorado. The sophomore rushed for 82 yards on 27 carries and finished with a pair of touchdowns.

The Buffs finish 4-2 under first year head coach Karl Dorrell.

