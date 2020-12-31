Advertisement

Australia takes lead in ringing in new year with socially distanced fireworks display

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 7:38 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Fireworks exploded over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia, Friday.

One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

But this year, authorities advised revelers to watch the fireworks on television as the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria battle to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Colorado
Colorado governor asks state health department to move all counties in ‘Red’ to ‘Orange’ to help businesses
The remains of Shayla Jenna Hammel were found on a rural Colorado property.
Human remains identified as missing Colorado woman following a disturbing discovery in a rural area
One-third of sickest COVID-19 patients in Colorado Springs area have had “long-haul” symptoms, study from UCHealth
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. Photo by KKTV.
5-year-old girl falls through railing at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, no serious injuries reported
Details on who is eligible to participate in Colorado's 5 star program and what the benefits are.
El Paso County leaders pursue Five-Star program in an effort to re-open dining rooms at restaurants and other businesses

Latest News

Letlow's seat is open
Luke Letlow seat
FILE - In this May 26, 2011 file photo, Casey Anthony appears in court during her trial at the...
Records show Casey Anthony is starting investigation firm
Pope Francis will not lead New Year’s ceremonies due to sciatica.
Back pain causes pope to skip Vatican New Year’s ceremonies
The life and death choices that determine when you will get vaccinated
The life and death choices that determine when you will get vaccinated
FILE - This March 16, 2020 file photo shows vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used...
‘I’m a vaccine’: Cartoon explains safety measures in Schoolhouse Rock style