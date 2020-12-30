Advertisement

Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

FILE - In this April 30, 2017 file photo, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th...
FILE - In this April 30, 2017 file photo, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The final new “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air next week, with highlights that promise to be memorable.

The first of the five episodes will air Monday and start with Trebek’s “powerful message about the season of giving,” producer Sony Pictures Television said in a release Wednesday.

The final episode, on Friday, will conclude with a tribute to the longtime and beloved host. He died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80.

Trebek, who had been candid about his condition, worked up until 10 days before he died, soldiering on despite debilitating treatments and the disease’s toll.

It was unexpected that the episodes taped in late October would be his final ones, Sony said. Trebek had been fighting the disease for nearly two years.

Veteran “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings will take over as guest host starting on Jan. 11. A permanent host has yet to be announced.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of Shayla Jenna Hammel were found on a rural Colorado property.
Human remains identified as missing Colorado woman following a disturbing discovery in a rural area
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
On the right is a photo of a person of interest in the case. On the left is writing authorities...
Person of interest sought after thousands of Colorado residents were without gas following vandalism in Aspen
Fort Carson, U.S. Air Force Academy and other military installations have delayed reporting on Tuesday due to snow
"The Family."
12 people known as ‘The Family’ indicted in Colorado suspected of organized crime to support meth addiction

Latest News

On the right is a photo of a person of interest in the case. On the left is writing authorities...
Person of interest sought after thousands of Colorado residents were without gas following vandalism in Aspen
Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city’s south side...
Minneapolis police shoot, kill man during traffic stop
In this March 4, 2013, file photo, Samuel Little appears at Superior Court in Los Angeles....
Man called most prolific serial killer in US history dies
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks
McConnell shuts down $2K boost to COVID checks
McConnell shuts down $2K boost to COVID checks