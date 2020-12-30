Stuffed animal ‘Blue’ stolen from Colorado Springs boy undergoing plasma transfusions, help get Blue back!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Help get Blue back.

A plea on social media from a Colorado mother is one many parents can relate to, her child’s comfort item was stolen and she is hoping the power of social media can help bring the priceless stuffed animal back.

Amanda’s son Zander has Hypogammaglobulinemia, a problem impacting Zander’s immune system that prevents his body from making a normal amount of antibodies. Zander has spent the last eight years receiving treatment, and by his side for nearly a decade was Blue. Blue, a stuffed bear, was stolen on Tuesday when someone decided to snatch a diaper bag out of Amanda’s car. The large bag has 23 pockets and is black. Amanda says it resembles a “tactical” bag.

Amanda shared a simple message she’s hoping the criminal will see.

“You can keep the bag, everything in there,” Amanda wrote on Facebook. “I just need this bear back!”

The person who has Blue took the bag from a van while it was parked in the area of Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway on Tuesday.

Multiple 11 News viewers reached out asking if we could help spread the word. After we published this story multiple people reached out asking if they could donate a bear to Zander, Amanda instead is requesting people consider donating to Children’s Hospital. Children’s Hospital Colorado accepts “in-kind” donations. Click here for more information.

“We just want Blue home,” Amanda wrote to 11 News. “He even has a ‘replacement.’ This is just a huge sentimental part of his life and has been through so much with him, 22 surgeries, dozens of procedures, 100+ transfusions. If you feel compelled to donate, please donate to Children’s Hospital. He has dozens of other stuffies that he can trace back to hospital stays/procedures and I can say they make a huge difference to the kids inpatient!”

If you have any information on this crime, please contact Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 20-45301.

