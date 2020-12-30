Advertisement

Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An emergency room nurse in the San Diego area tested positive for the coronavirus more than a week after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his inoculation, and tested positive the day after Christmas.

He works at two hospitals in the San Diego area and was working in the COVID unit of a hospital when he started feeling ill.

Experts said that this is not unexpected, as it takes time for the immunity to develop - 10 to 14 days - and it is possible to get infected before that immunity develops.

The first shot provides 50% protection, Dr. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, told KGTV. The vaccines available against the coronavirus require two doses.

Currently, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved for use, with the shots rolling out to targeted populations first.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 336,000 Americans, and experts warn holiday travel could cause another spike.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of Shayla Jenna Hammel were found on a rural Colorado property.
Human remains identified as missing Colorado woman following a disturbing discovery in a rural area
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
On the right is a photo of a person of interest in the case. On the left is writing authorities...
Person of interest sought after thousands of Colorado residents were without gas following vandalism in Aspen
Fort Carson, U.S. Air Force Academy and other military installations have delayed reporting on Tuesday due to snow
"The Family."
12 people known as ‘The Family’ indicted in Colorado suspected of organized crime to support meth addiction

Latest News

On the right is a photo of a person of interest in the case. On the left is writing authorities...
Person of interest sought after thousands of Colorado residents were without gas following vandalism in Aspen
Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city’s south side...
Minneapolis police shoot, kill man during traffic stop
In this March 4, 2013, file photo, Samuel Little appears at Superior Court in Los Angeles....
Man called most prolific serial killer in US history dies
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks
McConnell shuts down $2K boost to COVID checks
McConnell shuts down $2K boost to COVID checks