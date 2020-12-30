Advertisement

Rawlings Library will resume Sunday services

This will start on January 3, 2021
Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library.
Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library in Pueblo will open their Sunday services back up. Starting Sunday, January 3, 2021 the library will resume curbside pickup services between one and five p.m.

The library closed in July because of the ongoing protests happening near the Christopher Columbus statue across from the library. Because of this, Sunday service was shifted to Barkman Library, 1300 Jerry Murphy Road and Lamb Library, 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd. Barkman and Lamb will now be closed on Sundays.

Residents can still browse and place holds on library materials in the online catalog here and browse available e-services. Curbside pickup is available at all Pueblo library locations and residents can now schedule their own curbside pickup time through the library’s website or by calling (719) 562-5600. Mail delivery is also available.

The Rawlings library is also increasing digital access for Pueblo county residents and has tablets, Chromebooks and internet hotspots available for check out. Tablets have a one-month loan limit, Chromebooks and internet hotspots may be checked out for three months; all are available for free with a valid PCCLD library card.

If you do not have a library card, you can sign up for one here.

Pueblo City-County Library District buildings remain closed to the public due to Pueblo County’s high-risk status.

