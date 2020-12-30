Police investigating deadly shooting in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in eastern Colorado Springs late Tuesday night.

The details are limited, but police say they received reports of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Potter Drive. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased on scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

- We received reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Drive around 9:23 P.M. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 30, 2020

