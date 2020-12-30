Advertisement

PHOTO GALLERY: A view of the full cold moon from Colorado Tuesday night

Full cold moon from Colorado Springs 12/29/20
Full cold moon from Colorado Springs 12/29/20(Larry Marr | Larry Marr)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The last full moon of 2020 slips in between two year-end holidays.

The cold moon rises four days after Christmas, hitting its peak at 10:28 p.m. ET Tuesday, NASA says.

“December’s full moon is most commonly known as the cold moon - a Mohawk name that conveys the frigid conditions of this time of year, when cold weather truly begins to grip us,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The Mohicans called it the long night moon because it rose during the longest nights of the year around the winter solstice.

Below is a photo gallery consisting of views of the moon from Colorado. Submit your own pictures or just browse the gallery!

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Family."
12 people known as ‘The Family’ indicted in Colorado suspected of organized crime to support meth addiction
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
The words "Earth First" were written at one of the locations vandalized in Pitkin County in...
Thousands of Colorado residents without gas following vandalism in Aspen
The remains of Shayla Jenna Hammel were found on a rural Colorado property.
Human remains identified as missing Colorado woman following a disturbing discovery in a rural area
37-year-old Charles Dowling mugshot
Suspect in custody after barricading himself from police in a home with two children in Falcon neighborhood

Latest News

Quieter End to 2020
Quiet End to 2020
Blue, a stuffed animal and comfort item to a young Colorado boy, was stolen.
Stuffed animal ‘Blue’ stolen from Colorado Springs boy undergoing plasma transfusions, help get Blue back!
Quieter End to 2020
Quieter End to 2020
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado