Advertisement

Petula Clark shocked that ‘Downtown’ played before Nashville bombing

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer Petula Clark expressed shock and disbelief that her 1964 hit “Downtown” was aired just minutes before a bomb detonated in Nashville on Christmas morning.

“I was told that the music in the background of that strange announcement — was me — singing ‘Downtown’! Of all the thousands of songs — why this one?” Clark wrote on a Facebook post Tuesday.

I feel the need to express my shock and disbelief at the Christmas Day explosion in our beloved Music City. I love...

Posted by Petula Clark on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Clark said she loved Nashville and wished she could give everyone in the city a hug.

The explosion took place in the heart of Nashville’s historic downtown. The blast killed the bomber, injured several people and damaged dozens of buildings. The RV blared a warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes then switched to a recording of “Downtown” before the blast.

“(Millions) of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song,” Clark wrote. “Perhaps you can read something else into these words — depending on your state of mind. It’s possible.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
The remains of Shayla Jenna Hammel were found on a rural Colorado property.
Human remains identified as missing Colorado woman following a disturbing discovery in a rural area
The words "Earth First" were written at one of the locations vandalized in Pitkin County in...
Thousands of Colorado residents without gas following vandalism in Aspen
"The Family."
12 people known as ‘The Family’ indicted in Colorado suspected of organized crime to support meth addiction
Fort Carson, U.S. Air Force Academy and other military installations have delayed reporting on Tuesday due to snow

Latest News

FILE - This photo taken from video shows Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger giving a...
Georgia county absentee ballot envelope audit finds no fraud
The U.K. variant has been discovered for the first time in the U.S. in a COVID-19 patient in...
First reported US case of virus variant triggers questions
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden shared a video Christmas morning wishing...
Joe and Jill Biden to appear on ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’
COVID-19 long-haulers
COVID-19 long-haulers
One-third of sickest COVID-19 patients in Colorado Springs area have had “long-haul” symptoms, study from UCHealth