Human remains found in 2 suitcases along a road in Denver

Police lights
Police lights
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News partner CBS Denver is reporting human remains were found in two suitcases along a road in Denver Tuesday morning.

The suitcases were found in the 1700 block of S. Java Way. According to CBS Denver, a medical examiner confirmed the contents belong to a man.

Crews were reportedly plowing snow from the sidewalk when they noticed the suitcases on the southwest side of the city. During a news conference carried by CBSN Denver on Wednesday, police added it appeared the man was recently deceased. The identity of the man has not been publicly released, nor has the cause of death. Police are investigating this as a homicide.

No suspect release had been released last time this article was updated.

