El Paso County leaders pursue Five-Star program in an effort to re-open dining rooms at restaurants and other businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Leaders in El Paso County are planning to submit an application for Colorado’s Five-Star program.

The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is expected to hold an emergency meeting on the topic tomorrow. The meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Avenue.

The 5 Star Program gives select counties the opportunity to add safety measures to speed up re-opening. You can read more about the program at the bottom of this article. If approved for the program, officials in El Paso County can start selecting businesses that meet certain requirements to have indoor patrons up to 25 percent of their capacity, even though the county remains in “Level Red” under the state’s COVID-19 Dial Framework. Typically under “Level Red,” indoor dining at all restaurants is not allowed. With the 5 Star Program, county health leaders can make exceptions for businesses the meet the requirements of a checklist and apply for the opportunity.

“The success of a program of this magnitude hinges on the whole-hearted support from our community coalition,” said Dirk Draper, President and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. “And this program is critical for our local businesses most impacted by COVID protocols to reopen as quickly and as safely as possible.”

A regional coalition was formed to submit the application. The coalition consists of regional leaders, including El Paso County, the City of Colorado Springs, the City of Fountain, the City of Manitou Springs, Town of Monument, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, local hospitals, and law enforcement.

Douglas County was recently approved for the variance and has started opening up businesses.

“Together with the County, Chamber & EDC and our regional partners, we are working to quickly implement the Five-Star Program upon receiving approval from the State,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said according to a statement from his office. “This is a step in the right direction to allow certified restaurants to re-open for indoor dining. Much heavy lifting will take place over the coming days and weeks to make it as easy as possible for our businesses to apply to the program. Implementing this in a community our size will require a significant investment of time and resources by both local government and businesses, and will require some to balance the investment required to participate with the benefits of the program. While we would have liked for the state to have accepted our proposal to immediately return indoor dining at 25% capacity based on declining COVID cases in El Paso County, this is the next best step to give our local businesses the opportunity to operate as fully and as safely as possible.”

ABOUT THE 5 STAR VARIANCE PROGRAM:

Known as the 5 Star State Certification Program or the 5 Star Variance Program by the CDPHE, the program in Douglas County will be known as the COVID Best Practices Business Certification Program. Businesses that seek and achieve successful certification through the County’s program will receive designation as a Certified COVID Best Practices Business. The program encourages businesses to implement COVID safety measures beyond what is already required, and thus accelerate their increased capacity.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.