City of Pueblo launching COVID-19 Alert System to warn Puebloans of high COVID-19 levels in their neighborhood

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Pueblo is launching a COVID-19 alert system to warn residents about high COVID-19 levels in their neighborhoods.

Mayor Nick Gradisar made the announcement early Wednesday morning. This system will reportedly advise residents to get tested for the virus when Pueblo’s Wastewater Department reports extreme COVID-19 levels in the wastewater.

When these extreme levels are found in one of the Department of Wastewater seven basins, a recorded voice message and text message will be sent to residents, within the impacted area. It will tell residents to monitor their symptoms and to get tested immediately for COVID-19.

Here is a map of how the areas will be divided across Pueblo:

This map shows how the areas within Pueblo will be divided. (City of Pueblo)

Even though case numbers seem to be coming down in Pueblo County, Mayor Nick Gradisar says this system is a preemptive measure to slow the spread of the virus.

“We can take preemptive measures to slow the spread of the virus by using wastewater data and then warning Puebloans when there is evidence of elevated virus levels in their neighborhood. If we see a spike, and more people get tested, they will be able to know if they are positive or negative earlier and that is key to keeping Pueblo’s case count under control”, Gradisar said according to a press release.

This alert system was put in place to encourage Puebloans to get tested for the virus before they start seeing spikes of the virus, and will give health officials information on how the virus is moving through the community.

This system is expected to identify areas of Pueblo that will have significantly increasing or decreasing cases approximately five to seven days prior to the onset of symptoms.

