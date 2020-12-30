5-year-old girl falls through railing at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, no serious injuries reported

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A child fell into what is described as a “non-animal” area at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Wednesday.

Police were called to the zoo to investigate at about 11:45 a.m. According to police, the child was playing on a mound of snow that had been pushed out of common walkways. The girl then fell and slipped through a railing near the giraffe exhibit, but landed in an area outside of any exhibits.

As a precaution, the girl was taken to the hospital for observation. No serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.