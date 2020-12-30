Advertisement

5-year-old girl falls through railing at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, no serious injuries reported

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. Photo by KKTV.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. Photo by KKTV. (KKTV)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A child fell into what is described as a “non-animal” area at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Wednesday.

Police were called to the zoo to investigate at about 11:45 a.m. According to police, the child was playing on a mound of snow that had been pushed out of common walkways. The girl then fell and slipped through a railing near the giraffe exhibit, but landed in an area outside of any exhibits.

As a precaution, the girl was taken to the hospital for observation. No serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of Shayla Jenna Hammel were found on a rural Colorado property.
Human remains identified as missing Colorado woman following a disturbing discovery in a rural area
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
On the right is a photo of a person of interest in the case. On the left is writing authorities...
Person of interest sought after thousands of Colorado residents were without gas following vandalism in Aspen
Fort Carson, U.S. Air Force Academy and other military installations have delayed reporting on Tuesday due to snow
"The Family."
12 people known as ‘The Family’ indicted in Colorado suspected of organized crime to support meth addiction

Latest News

On the right is a photo of a person of interest in the case. On the left is writing authorities...
Person of interest sought after thousands of Colorado residents were without gas following vandalism in Aspen
Colorado Springs man overcomes two heart attacks while battling COVID-19.
Colorado Springs man needed to be revived twice as he battled COVID-19 for 2 months
New Years Eve Forecast
Nice Final Day of 2020
New Years Eve Forecast
New Years Eve Forecast
Police lights
Human remains found in 2 suitcases along a road in Denver