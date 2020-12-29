WANTED: Police in Colorado believe there was a fight over someone not wearing a mask, suspect sought

VAIL, Colo. (KKTV) - According to health officials, there are a lot of good reasons to wear a mask when it comes to the battle against COVID-19. But attacking someone for not wearing a mask isn’t justified in the eyes of the law.

The Vail Police Department is asking for help with identifying a suspect who officers believe punched someone in the face for not wearing a face covering in Vail Village. The alleged attack happened on Dec. 23 at about 11:30 in the morning near the intersection of Bridge Street and Gore Creek. A photo of the suspect is at the top of this article.

Vail Police are asking anyone with information that could help with identifying the suspect to call 970-479-2200.

“Vail police would like to remind everyone that facial coverings are required throughout Vail Village and Lionshead, including the parking structures,” police wrote on Facebook. “For more information about Town of Vail and Eagle County public health protocols, please visit www.vailgov.com/maskon.”

