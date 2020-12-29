WANTED: 4 suspects in an armed robbery at a Pueblo store who stole sexual enhancement pills, vape pens, cash and other items

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with identifying four people involved in an armed robbery.

Photos of the suspects are at the top of this article.

The crime happened on Dec. 21 at the Alta convenience store at 2102 N. Norwood Avenue. One of the suspects is seen on surveillance video pointing a gun at the clerk.

“The robbers took an undisclosed amount of cash, a case of phone chargers, a case of sexual enhancement pills, and a case of vape pens,” a release from police read. “The suspects may have driven a black Toyota Camry with an unknown Colorado temp tag from the scene.”

If you have any information you’re asked to call Sgt. Flores at 719-553-2936.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.