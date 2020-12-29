Advertisement

UCHealth launches small pilot program to provide COVID-19 vaccine to a limited number of patients who are 75 or older

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine(WCTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:39 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As more and more Coloradans receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, UCHealth has started a very small pilot program targeting a limited number of patients to receive a vaccine.

As of Monday, more than 67,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Centennial State. At that time, Colorado was under Phase 1A of the distribution plan. Under Phase 1A, the people receiving a COVID-19 vaccine are folks who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period along with long-term care facility staff and residents. Click here for more on the distribution plan by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

A pilot program launched by UCHealth recently is offering up the chance at a COVID-19 vaccine to a very limited number of people. The purpose of the pilot program is to help UCHealth expand vaccinations in the coming weeks and months while at the same time informing UCHealth personnel about what accommodations need to be made for these patients.

A spokesperson with UCHealth confirmed the details of the pilot program with 11 News Monday evening, adding they have very limited supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine. They are not able to accommodate walk-in patients for vaccination when it comes to COVID-19.

Patients at UCHealth are encouraged to check their My Health Connection account for updates and messages in the coming weeks or months if they would like to be vaccinated. Click here to login or register for My Health Connection if you are a patient through UCHealth.

Patients with more questions can click here for additional details from UCHealth.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Family."
12 people known as ‘The Family’ indicted in Colorado suspected of organized crime to support meth addiction
Standoff scene in Colorado Springs 12/28/20.
Standoff in southeast Colorado Springs on Monday following a reported stabbing comes to an end
File image
Shelter-in-place ordered for a neighborhood in Falcon Monday night
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Snow forecast
Flurries and Dense Fog this Morning

Latest News

Snow forecast
Flurries and Dense Fog this Morning
Fort Carson, U.S. Air Force Academy and other military installations have delayed reporting on Tuesday due to snow
File image
Shelter-in-place ordered for a neighborhood in Falcon Monday night
Assault suspect.
WANTED: Police in Colorado believe there was a fight over someone not wearing a mask, suspect sought