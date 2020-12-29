UCHealth launches small pilot program to provide COVID-19 vaccine to a limited number of patients who are 75 or older

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As more and more Coloradans receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, UCHealth has started a very small pilot program targeting a limited number of patients to receive a vaccine.

As of Monday, more than 67,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Centennial State. At that time, Colorado was under Phase 1A of the distribution plan. Under Phase 1A, the people receiving a COVID-19 vaccine are folks who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period along with long-term care facility staff and residents. Click here for more on the distribution plan by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

A pilot program launched by UCHealth recently is offering up the chance at a COVID-19 vaccine to a very limited number of people. The purpose of the pilot program is to help UCHealth expand vaccinations in the coming weeks and months while at the same time informing UCHealth personnel about what accommodations need to be made for these patients.

A spokesperson with UCHealth confirmed the details of the pilot program with 11 News Monday evening, adding they have very limited supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine. They are not able to accommodate walk-in patients for vaccination when it comes to COVID-19.

Patients at UCHealth are encouraged to check their My Health Connection account for updates and messages in the coming weeks or months if they would like to be vaccinated. Click here to login or register for My Health Connection if you are a patient through UCHealth.

Patients with more questions can click here for additional details from UCHealth.

