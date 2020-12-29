Advertisement

Trump overtakes Obama in Gallup most admired man poll

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Travis Leder
Dec. 29, 2020
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - For the first time in 12 years, former President Barack Obama isn’t the most admired man in America, according to a Gallup poll.

President Donald Trump has overtaken his predecessor for the first time in 2020 after tying Obama in the previous year. Trump was named 18% of the time while Obama was mentioned by 15% of respondents.

Obama’s 12-year run as the most admired man tied former President Dwight Eisenhower for the most ever.

President-elect Joe Biden finished third, while National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci was fourth. Pope Francis finished fifth.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was named most admired woman for the third year in a row, remaining ahead of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. First lady Melania Trump was third, with Oprah Winfrey in fourth.

Evangelist Billy Graham has the most top 10 finishes among men with 61, while Queen Elizabeth II has received the distinction 52 times.

Gallup polled 1,018 American adults during the first 17 days of December to get its results.

