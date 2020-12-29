Advertisement

Thousands of Colorado residents without gas following vandalism in Aspen

The words "Earth First" were written at one of the locations vandalized in Pitkin County in...
The words "Earth First" were written at one of the locations vandalized in Pitkin County in late December.(Aspen PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:21 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASPEN, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of Colorado residents were without gas following vandalism, according to Black Hills Energy.

Monday morning the utility company started shutting off 3,500 gas meters in Aspen following the vandalism that was noticed on Saturday.

“The process of bringing customers back on to the system requires several steps,” said Vance Crocker, vice president of operations Black Hills Energy Colorado. “We must first make sure all gas meters are off, then purge the system so it’s ready for the reintroduction of the natural gas supply. Finally, our technicians will go door-to-door and relight each customer’s gas appliances.”

Click here to read the full message and any updates from Black Hills Energy.

Aspen Police are hoping someone may recognize handwriting that may be tied to the vandalism. A photo of a pipe with the words “Earth First!” written on it was shared with 11 News by police.

Anyone with information on the vandalism that could help police is asked to call (970) 920-5400.

On December 28 at 6 p.m., Black Hills Energy, Pitkin County, and the City of Aspen hosted a virtual community meeting...

Posted by City of Aspen Government on Monday, December 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Family."
12 people known as ‘The Family’ indicted in Colorado suspected of organized crime to support meth addiction
Standoff scene in Colorado Springs 12/28/20.
Standoff in southeast Colorado Springs on Monday following a reported stabbing comes to an end
File image
Shelter-in-place ordered for a neighborhood in Falcon Monday night
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Snow forecast
Flurries and Dense Fog this Morning

Latest News

Snow forecast
Flurries and Dense Fog this Morning
Fort Carson, U.S. Air Force Academy and other military installations have delayed reporting on Tuesday due to snow
File image
Shelter-in-place ordered for a neighborhood in Falcon Monday night
Assault suspect.
WANTED: Police in Colorado believe there was a fight over someone not wearing a mask, suspect sought
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
UCHealth launches small pilot program to provide COVID-19 vaccine to a limited number of patients who are 75 or older