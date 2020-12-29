Thousands of Colorado residents without gas following vandalism in Aspen

ASPEN, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of Colorado residents were without gas following vandalism, according to Black Hills Energy.

Monday morning the utility company started shutting off 3,500 gas meters in Aspen following the vandalism that was noticed on Saturday.

“The process of bringing customers back on to the system requires several steps,” said Vance Crocker, vice president of operations Black Hills Energy Colorado. “We must first make sure all gas meters are off, then purge the system so it’s ready for the reintroduction of the natural gas supply. Finally, our technicians will go door-to-door and relight each customer’s gas appliances.”

Aspen Police are hoping someone may recognize handwriting that may be tied to the vandalism. A photo of a pipe with the words “Earth First!” written on it was shared with 11 News by police.

Anyone with information on the vandalism that could help police is asked to call (970) 920-5400.

On December 28 at 6 p.m., Black Hills Energy, Pitkin County, and the City of Aspen hosted a virtual community meeting... Posted by City of Aspen Government on Monday, December 28, 2020

