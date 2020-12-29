Standoff in southeast Colorado Springs on Monday following a reported stabbing comes to an end

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were in a standoff Monday evening following a reported stabbing on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

The incident started just before 4 p.m. in the 3100 block of Mallard Drive. The neighborhood is just north of E. Fountain Boulevard and to the west of Chelton Road.

The standoff ended soon after 7 p.m. As of 8:15 p.m., the scene was considered “secure” and the investigation was ongoing. At least one person was taken into custody. It still isn’t clear if an actual stabbing occurred. The suspect has not been publicly identified.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

