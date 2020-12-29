Advertisement

Shelter-in-place ordered for a neighborhood in Falcon Monday night

By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:00 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents in a Falcon neighborhood were instructed to shelter-in-place Monday night for law enforcement activity just north of Woodmen Road.

The following was posted to the Peak Alerts website for El Paso County at about 9:43 p.m.:

“This is the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Today is December 28, 2020. There is law enforcement activity in the area of 7600 block Mortensen Rd. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You may evacuate the area if you choose. Please be aware of inclement weather conditions. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.”

Residents can follow Peak Alerts for updates by clicking here. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

