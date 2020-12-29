Advertisement

Preteen suspected of killing a Colorado woman

Sheriff vehicle in Montrose County, CO.
Sheriff vehicle in Montrose County, CO.(MCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:47 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities believe an 11-year-old is behind the deadly shooting of a Colorado woman.

The shooting happened on Dec. 19 at about 9 p.m. Deputies with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office were called to 16252 Shavano Valley Road just west of Montrose. Karmen Keefauver was identified as the shooting victim. Keefauver was taken to the hospital, but later died.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation assisted the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. Authorities determined an 11-year-old was the one who pulled the trigger.

The juvenile is currently being housed at the Grand Mesa Youth Services Center and is charged with second-degree murder. Authorities did not elaborate on the relationship between the child and Keefauver.

“The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office gives our deepest condolences to the family of Karmen Keefauver for their tragic loss,” a post on the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page reads.

11 News has reached out to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office for more information. We’ll update this article as more details are shared with the public.

