Man suspected of DUI in deadly Colorado Springs crash Tuesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police believe the 21-year-old driver in a deadly crash was intoxicated.
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the area of King Street and N. 19th Street in Colorado Springs just after 1 in the morning on Tuesday. The area is in Old Colorado City.
“Detectives determined a white Jeep SUV was westbound on North 19th Street from Mesa Road, traveling downhill on the snow-packed road, when it lost control and struck a curb at the intersection with King Street,” Lt. James Sokolik with the Colorado Springs Police Department wrote in a release. “The crash resulted in the Jeep rolling and landing on its roof. The front-seat passenger, 21-year-old Johnathan M. Dalton of Colorado Springs, died at the scene as a result of the injuries he suffered.”
The driver, 21-year-old Lyndom Loflin, was intoxicated according to police. Loflin had minor injures and is now suspected of vehicular homicide and DUI. A second passenger in the backseat of the vehicle was uninjured.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.