Man suspected of DUI in deadly Colorado Springs crash Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police believe the 21-year-old driver in a deadly crash was intoxicated.

Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the area of King Street and N. 19th Street in Colorado Springs just after 1 in the morning on Tuesday. The area is in Old Colorado City.

“Detectives determined a white Jeep SUV was westbound on North 19th Street from Mesa Road, traveling downhill on the snow-packed road, when it lost control and struck a curb at the intersection with King Street,” Lt. James Sokolik with the Colorado Springs Police Department wrote in a release. “The crash resulted in the Jeep rolling and landing on its roof. The front-seat passenger, 21-year-old Johnathan M. Dalton of Colorado Springs, died at the scene as a result of the injuries he suffered.”

The driver, 21-year-old Lyndom Loflin, was intoxicated according to police. Loflin had minor injures and is now suspected of vehicular homicide and DUI. A second passenger in the backseat of the vehicle was uninjured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Please avoid the area of King St and N 19th St due to officers on scene investigating a traffic accident. @CSPDDutyLt — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 29, 2020

