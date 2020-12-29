Advertisement

Jokic’s triple-double leads Nuggets past Rockets 124-111

Nuggets win first game of season
The Nuggets select the Pac-12 Rookie of the year in round one of the NBA Draft.
The Nuggets select the Pac-12 Rookie of the year in round one of the NBA Draft.(KKTV)
By DENNIS GEORGATOS
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:45 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 18 assists and 12 rebounds for the 42nd triple-double of his career, and the Denver Nuggets beat the short-handed Houston Rockets 124-111 for their first win of the season.

Jamal Murray added 21 points before leaving with 4:05 remaining in the third quarter after a collision in traffic sent him sprawling to the floor. He held his hand to his head as he laid on the floor for a couple of minutes but got up and walked under his own power to the locker room for further examination.

He was back on the bench midway through the fourth but did not re-enter the game. James Harden had 34 points to lead undermanned Houston.  

12/28/2020 9:54:40 PM (GMT -7:00)

