Fort Carson, U.S. Air Force Academy and other military installations have delayed reporting on Tuesday due to snow

(KVLY)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:20 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple military installations have delayed report times in the Pikes Peak Region on Tuesday due to the weather.

These delays are subject to change. This list was last updated Monday night at 10:15 p.m.:

FORT CARSON: Delayed report time of 9 a.m. An updated decision is expected at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday by the Senior Mission Commander.

USAFA: 2-hour delays for all non-mission essential personnel. Employees should contact their supervisor with any questions.

Peterson/Schriever/Cheyenne Mountain: Delayed reporting for non-mission essential personnel. Report no earlier than 9:30 a.m.

