Advertisement

COVID-19 cases in Pueblo County on the decline

Covid-19 graphic
Covid-19 graphic(Gray)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Good news for Pueblo County! The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment tells 11 News they are seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases.

Here are how the COVID-19 cases have looked over the past few months:

  • September: Averaged 8 cases per day
  • October: 48 cases per day
  • November: 242 cases per day
  • December: 73 cases per day

These are all based on the amount of positive cases we have seen over a two-week period.

Click here to see the current numbers regarding COVID-19 in Pueblo County.

Randy Evetts, the Pueblo County Public Health Director, is excited to see these numbers decline, but they can increase once again if Puebloans stop doing COVID-19 protocols.

“It takes only a little bit of change in activity for our numbers to increase exponentially again. I’m optimistic we can get there, but saying that the worst is behind us I think is perhaps an overstatement at this point. It really depends on how we as a community respond to the guidance and those things that will keep us safe.” says Evetts.

The health department also says they did not see as big of an increase in case numbers as predicted after Thanksgiving, and are hoping the same things happens for Christmas and New Years.

“Stay vigilant and to make those sacrifices that you can; not getting together with large crowds and not out celebrating with large groups because those are the actions that make a difference in terms of where our numbers go” says Evetts.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Family."
12 people known as ‘The Family’ indicted in Colorado suspected of organized crime to support meth addiction
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
The words "Earth First" were written at one of the locations vandalized in Pitkin County in...
Thousands of Colorado residents without gas following vandalism in Aspen
The remains of Shayla Jenna Hammel were found on a rural Colorado property.
Human remains identified as missing Colorado woman following a disturbing discovery in a rural area
37-year-old Charles Dowling mugshot
Suspect in custody after barricading himself from police in a home with two children in Falcon neighborhood

Latest News

Full cold moon from Colorado Springs 12/29/20
PHOTO GALLERY: A view of the full cold moon from Colorado Tuesday night
Quieter End to 2020
Quiet End to 2020
Blue, a stuffed animal and comfort item to a young Colorado boy, was stolen.
Stuffed animal ‘Blue’ stolen from Colorado Springs boy undergoing plasma transfusions, help get Blue back!
Quieter End to 2020
Quieter End to 2020
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado