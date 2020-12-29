COVID-19 cases in Pueblo County on the decline

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Good news for Pueblo County! The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment tells 11 News they are seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases.

Here are how the COVID-19 cases have looked over the past few months:

September: Averaged 8 cases per day

October: 48 cases per day

November: 242 cases per day

December: 73 cases per day

These are all based on the amount of positive cases we have seen over a two-week period.

Click here to see the current numbers regarding COVID-19 in Pueblo County.

Randy Evetts, the Pueblo County Public Health Director, is excited to see these numbers decline, but they can increase once again if Puebloans stop doing COVID-19 protocols.

“It takes only a little bit of change in activity for our numbers to increase exponentially again. I’m optimistic we can get there, but saying that the worst is behind us I think is perhaps an overstatement at this point. It really depends on how we as a community respond to the guidance and those things that will keep us safe.” says Evetts.

The health department also says they did not see as big of an increase in case numbers as predicted after Thanksgiving, and are hoping the same things happens for Christmas and New Years.

“Stay vigilant and to make those sacrifices that you can; not getting together with large crowds and not out celebrating with large groups because those are the actions that make a difference in terms of where our numbers go” says Evetts.

