Colorado Springs and Fountain under ‘Accident Alert’ as snow continues to fall Monday night

I-25 near Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs 12/28/20.
I-25 near Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs 12/28/20.(City of Colorado Springs)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:57 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both Colorado Springs and Fountain were under “Accident Alert” status Monday night.

During this status, if there is a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected and there are no injuries, the drivers involved are asked to exchange information, instead of calling police out to the scene. Drivers then have up to 72 hours to pick up a cold crash report from the police department or State Patrol.

Click here for more information on reporting a crash.

“Drivers should also be reminded to take the appropriate steps to avoid being involved in a traffic accident during adverse weather and road conditions,” an online post by CSPD reads. “Drivers should check road and travel conditions before heading out and leave more time to get to their destination. Drivers are advised to travel at a safe speed for the conditions and leave an increased and safe following distance from the vehicle in front of them.”

Colorado Springs Police announced the status was in place due to weather at 7:16 p.m.

You can submit your breaking weather pictures below:

