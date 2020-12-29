Advertisement

Akinjo scores 22, Arizona beats Colorado 88-74

Buffs drop to 6-2 on season
CU Buffs logo
CU Buffs logo(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:44 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - James Akinjo had 22 points and eight assists, lifting Arizona to an 88-74 win over Colorado. Arizona showed no signs for rust following a six-day layoff, shooting 53% while making 8 of 17 from the 3-point arc. Jemarl Baker added 14 points to help the Wildcats improve to 10-0 all-time against Colorado at McKale Center. Evan Battey had 18 points despite foul trouble to lead the Buffaloes. Colorado also lost leading scorer McKinley Wright IV to a right ankle injury in the final minute.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/28/2020 10:32:24 PM (GMT -7:00)

