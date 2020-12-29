Advertisement

8th grader gifts mobility to disabled toddler with customized toy car

By KCNC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENVER (KCNC) - An 8th grader from Seattle gave the gift of mobility to a disabled toddler, who lives more than 1,000 miles away in Denver, by building him a customized toy car to help him get around.

Getting around like the rest of his peers is something that usually isn’t so simple for 3-year-old Ollie Horton, who has a physical disability that requires the use of a walker.

“He was late to crawl. He’s almost four, and he’s still not walking. So, yeah, movement and mobility has always been a challenge for him,” said Ollie’s father, Johnny Horton.

But Eli Murphy, a Seattle-area 8th grader decided to help the toddler out. The two didn’t know each other and live more than 1,000 miles apart.

“Just because it felt like the right thing to do, but I was also looking for something to do while COVID was going and just gave me some sanity kind of throughout this tough time,” Eli said.

He adapted a rideable electric toy car for Ollie as a school project, altering its steering system and pedals and adding padding and a lap belt, all while doing online schoolwork.

“It was fairly easy. I just had to maneuver around some things in my everyday schedule, but once I got that down, it was pretty easy from there,” Eli said.

The car and materials to adapt it cost less than $400, far cheaper than a motorized wheelchair, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Ollie seems to love his new mobility.

“Every time he learns something new on the Jeep, you can just see him light up, and that empowerment is really, really fun for us to see,” Horton said.

Eli got money for the project from a California-based nonprofit called Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, a pilot program designed to show how skilled trades classes can be taught online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

