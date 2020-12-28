Some non-profits prepare to possibly not see typical end of year donation surge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak United Way says they usually see a surge in donations around the end of the year, but that could change because of the pandemic.

Donations have been down since the pandemic started to Pikes Peak United Way. That has been coupled with the organization also seeing unprecedented need.

“This year we have learned that we must change, we must evolve. In 2021, we could see non-profits maybe merging, and certainly reevaluating their focus,” said Pikes Peak United Way CEO Cindy Aubrey.

In previous years, it’s common for donations to roll in just before January 1st of the coming year because donors are able to get tax credit’s on that year’s return.

One of the highest credits is getting 50% of your donation back when giving to any qualifying cause that supports child care.

Another credit is getting 25% of your donation back when giving to a cause that will help distressed communities develop through the Enterprise Zone Program.

Aubrey added, “We would love to see people make a decision to give to their favorite non-profit, because the need has increased, and the resources have decreased.”

Despite last year’s tax filing deadline being pushed back due to the pandemic, 2020′s filing deadline remains April 15th 2021 for now,

