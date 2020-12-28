Advertisement

Pueblo’s free Christmas tree recycling drop-off begins January 2; free mulch available January 18

Christmas tree
Christmas tree(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:15 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo’s free Christmas tree recycling drop-off begins January 2, 2021.

In a press release Monday, the Pueblo County Health Department said city and county residents may drop-off their real Christmas trees at no cost on select days in January at the Southside Landfill located at 5715 W. State Highway 78.

Hours vary by day:

Fridays January 8 and 15, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturdays January 2, 9, and 16, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The health department said individuals are responsible for unloading and removing all decorations, tree stands, wires, and nails from trees. No wreaths or garlands will be accepted due to the final chipping process.

Free chips and mulch will be available to the public at the Southside Landfill on Monday, January 18 from noon-5:00 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.

