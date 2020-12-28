New program helps to meet mental wellness needs of high school students

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - District 60 in the City of Pueblo has received a new grant from AT&T that will fund a mental health program for their high school students. The district received $15,000 from the company.

The new program will help students, families and teachers to help them deal with stress during the holiday season and the current pandemic.

The program will include counseling (individual and group), mentoring, education on the negative impacts of drugs and alcohol, and other interventions designed to address students’ social/emotional needs from State of Grace Counseling.

Dalton Sprouse, from District 60, says this program will help provide avenues for those to get help if they need it in these unprecedented times. “The mental wellness of our students is always a major priority for us we want to make sure that we are providing plenty of resources for students and families. We want to make sure they can find help and that the school district is willing to provide that” said Sprouse.

Last year the district was lucky enough to get a $25,000 grant from AT&T called ‘Vision 2020’. This grant was part of the college readiness program. These funds have now been redistributed to help support the mental health of D-60 students. Now the district reportedly has about $38,000 from both grants to put towards this mental health program.

25 full-time professionals will be available to help those in the district. Sprouse tells 11 News the best way for this program to be utilized by people within the district is by reaching out to your counselor and they will reach out to State of Grace.

The district also adds elementary and middle schools within the city of Pueblo already have a program in place for mental health.

