Mistakes by Lock, Jeudy cost Broncos in loss to Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - The quarterback-receiver tandem of Drew Lock and Jerry Jeudy is supposed to be the centerpiece of the Denver Broncos’ offense for years to come.

But when the youngsters had a chance to engineer another comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers, they showed just how far they still have to go. Lock’s red zone interception, several dropped passes by Jeudy and other mistakes proved costly in the Broncos’ 19-16 loss to the Chargers.

Jeudy had six receptions for 61 yards on 15 targets.

12/27/2020 7:41:24 PM (GMT -7:00)