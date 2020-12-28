Colorado crisis line continues record-breaking volume during COVID-19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Crisis Services continues to see a record-breaking number of calls and texts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The average monthly volume is up more than 33 percent between March and October. The crisis line has exceeded 21,000 calls and texts in every month of the pandemic except April, reaching an all-time high of 24,843 contacts in October.

“It’s been an overwhelming year between social injustices, the pandemic, presidential elections. There’s a lot going on in our lives that I cannot fault anybody for feeling overwhelmed,” said Dr. Robert Werthwein, the Office of Behavioral Health Director.

The Colorado Crisis Services was launched in 2014 in response to the Aurora theater shooting. The hotline itself is designed for people to call in any experience they feel is a crisis. You do not need a diagnosis or in treatment to call.

“Call and talk to a licensed counselor or trained behavioral health specialist who will have a conversation with you and will walk you through what your currently crisis is, and determine whether you need additional services or if that was just enough... talking to someone was enough,”said Werthwein.

The hotline is receiving calls about anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts and an increase in substance use. Additional resources and staff have been provided for the hotline since the spike in calls and texts.

“You owe it to yourself to take care of yourself and no matter how small the crisis is, call the hotline,” said Werthwein.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs help dealing with one, call 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. To learn more, click here.

