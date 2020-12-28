Advertisement

12 people known as ‘The Family’ indicted in Colorado suspected of organized crime to support meth addiction

"The Family."
"The Family."(Denver District Attorney's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A group of people known as “The Family” was indicted in Denver as they are suspected of organized crime to “support their methamphetamine addiction,” according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

The Denver DA’s Office announced the indictment to the public on Monday. Between April of 2019 and October of 2020, the 12 people allegedly operated as members of a crime enterprise, a release from the District Attorney’s Office reads. Known as “The Family,” they are accused of committing identity theft impacting more than 240 victims and stealing more than 550,000 worth of vehicles. They are also accused of stealing and selling weapons, bicycles, sports memorabilia, jewelry, electronics, money and other items.

The 12 people who make up “The Family” are:

Sarah Marie Lore

Estevan Barrientos

Sherry Beth Swain

Martynas Calka

Brian Hernandez

Dakota Maurice Hoffman

Misha Nicholas Lamanna

Derrick Leo Mowery

Clifford James Puppe

Kimberly Jean Redd

Matthew David Sanchez

Christopher Lee Wallman

“Known as ‘Street Mom,’ Lore is accused of brokering deals in person and over Facebook to buy and sell items,” part of the release reads. “The indictment details a pattern of activity in which the defendants, whom Lore called her ‘Street Sons,’ ‘brothers’ and ‘sisters,’ shared money, property, food, clothing and living quarters. They are alleged to have kept a rental locker where they stored items including a notebook with instructions for how to commit fraudulent schemes. Lore is also accused of maintaining control of ‘Family’ operations through violent attacks on members of the ‘Family.’”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

