Pueblo Police investigate shooting

Shooting graphic
Shooting graphic(MGN)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are currently investigating a shooting in the 4500 block of Dillion Drive Saturday afternoon. Police say one person was shot by a suspect driving a blue or green, Ford Explorer.

The victim reportedly told police about the incident and said he had an argument with the suspect that escalated to a shooting with driving.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The identity of the victim or suspect have not yet been identified.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Officer Charleston at (719) 553-3382 or Pueblo Dispatch at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or here.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

