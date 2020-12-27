One person is in the hospital after a Jeep fell about 200 feet

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a call early Sunday morning on reports of a truck off the road at the Red Cliff Bridge. It is located in Eagle county about 3 hours West of Colorado Springs.

Colorado State Patrol says a Jeep went over the embankment and was found about 200 feet below, on its roof.

When crews arrived, law enforcement officers were lowered down the the truck to check for people inside. One person was found and rescued via a rope system before being taken to the hospital.

That persons condition is unknown at this time.

Vail Fire and Emergency Services, Eagle County Paramedics, The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Avon Police Department, and the Vail Public Safety Communications Center responded to help the during the crash.

