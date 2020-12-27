Advertisement

One person is in the hospital after a Jeep fell about 200 feet

Several emergency services in Eagle County responded to Jeep flipped over: one person...
Several emergency services in Eagle County responded to Jeep flipped over: one person transported to hospital.(Eagle River Fire Protection District)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:08 AM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a call early Sunday morning on reports of a truck off the road at the Red Cliff Bridge. It is located in Eagle county about 3 hours West of Colorado Springs.

At approximately 4:15 this morning, crews were dispatched to a report of a vehicle off the roadway at the Red Cliff...

Posted by Eagle River Fire Protection District on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Colorado State Patrol says a Jeep went over the embankment and was found about 200 feet below, on its roof.

When crews arrived, law enforcement officers were lowered down the the truck to check for people inside. One person was found and rescued via a rope system before being taken to the hospital.

That persons condition is unknown at this time.

Vail Fire and Emergency Services, Eagle County Paramedics, The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Avon Police Department, and the Vail Public Safety Communications Center responded to help the during the crash.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Polis takes action in response to COVID-19 pandemic.
Colorado’s disaster declaration extended by Governor Polis
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
Denver Zoo struggling to feed animals after COVID-19 closure
12.28.20
Snow showers today

Latest News

12.28.20
Snow showers today
Christmas tree
Pueblo’s free Christmas tree recycling drop-off begins January 2; free mulch available January 18
Colorado Crisis line continues record-breaking volume during COVID-19 pandemic
Colorado Crisis line continues record-breaking volume during COVID-19 pandemic
Colorado crisis line continues record-breaking volume during COVID-19 pandemic
Jenna Middaugh
Voice of the consumer: Scammers and gift cards