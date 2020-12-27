Advertisement

Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas

Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck her grandmother, who was pushing Amara in a stroller.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) - A hit-and-run driver struck a woman pushing her 1-year-old grandchild in a stroller, putting the grandmother in critical condition and causing the baby to die Christmas morning, authorities said.

The child, Amara White, was being pushed on Londondale Parkway in Newark, Ohio, just before 3 p.m. Wednesday when both were struck by a vehicle. The driver did not provide aid and immediately took off, police said.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and died just after 10 a.m. Friday. Her 63-year-old grandmother remains in critical condition at Grant Medical Center.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at his apartment hours afterward, police said, and the vehicle was located, police said. The Licking County prosecutor’s office will decide whether aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges are warranted.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Governor Jared Polis after a news conference on the state's efforts to contain the...
Governor Polis extends several Executive Orders in response to COVID-19 pandemic
Vehicle occupied by victims Nichole Gough (driver), and Benjamin Mitton (passenger), after the...
2 Colorado liquor store merchants sentenced for providing alcohol to someone visibly intoxicated before a deadly crash
Power outage in Colorado Springs 12/25/20
Power outage impacts thousands of customers in Colorado Springs on Christmas Day
Explosion in Nashville (Source: CNN)
CBS: Person of interest identified in connection to Nashville bombing
Midway power structure in southern El Paso County.
‘Lights Out’: Neo-Nazi plot to disable power grid allegedly included attacking sub-station in Colorado

Latest News

FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
‘Believe in science’: European Union kicks off mass COVID-19 vaccinations
December's coronavirus deaths were the most for any month of the pandemic
December deadliest month in coronavirus pandemic
Authorities searched a home in Antioch, Tenn., on Saturday in connection with the investigation...
Nashville bombing investigation prompts FBI to search home
Six people were wounded while shooting a music video in Lynn, Mass., on Saturday night.
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting during music video filming in Mass.
The moves came after Trump also appeared to threaten to veto the coronavirus relief bill just...
Unemployment benefits lapse for millions as Trump doesn’t sign bill