Gingerbread monolith that appeared Christmas Day has fallen

A gingerbread monolith that was discovered Christmas Day in San Francisco didn't last very long.
By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:50 AM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A monolith made of gingerbread that appeared Christmas Day has collapsed.

The monolith, like recent ones seen around the world, mysteriously showed up - this time, at Corona Heights Park in San Francisco.

The structure even had icing and gumdrops.

Plenty of people stopped by to check it out, and it received lots of attention online.

But just a day later, it was found toppled to the ground.

No word on who put up the gingerbread monolith or how it fell.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

