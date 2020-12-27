Advertisement

Denver Zoo struggling to feed animals after COVID-19 closure

(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:36 AM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Zoo is struggling to feed the animals that live there. The Zoo was closed for about 87 days in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Denver Zoo, they feed more than 450 species every day of the year. The coronavirus has made the task more daunting. That has cut into revenue and led the Denver Zoo to ask supporters for donations.

The Zoo currently allows reduced crowd sizes, but is reportedly still losing more than $1 million dollars every month.

