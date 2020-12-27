Denver Zoo struggling to feed animals after COVID-19 closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Zoo is struggling to feed the animals that live there. The Zoo was closed for about 87 days in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Denver Zoo, they feed more than 450 species every day of the year. The coronavirus has made the task more daunting. That has cut into revenue and led the Denver Zoo to ask supporters for donations.

The Zoo currently allows reduced crowd sizes, but is reportedly still losing more than $1 million dollars every month.

If you've ever taken a look at our tentacled snakes, then you might be in for a surprise! Those perfectly still, almost tree-root-looking snakes, are actually ⚡-fast ambush predators. If you can, consider donating to our nutrition program this year: https://t.co/gcK0i0XA2N pic.twitter.com/RMgzbQfOV6 — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) December 27, 2020

