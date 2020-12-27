Advertisement

COVID-19 not stopping annual fireworks atop Pikes Peak

The AdAmAn Club about to hike up Pikes Peak.
The AdAmAn Club about to hike up Pikes Peak.(KKTV)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:18 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s no question COVID-19 is changing a lot of things this year, including how we are ringing in the new year.

Members of the AdAmAn Club, the club sets off Fireworks every year on Pikes Peak, say this year they are excited to be a part of saying goodbye to 2020. Every year since 1922-- members of the club lace up their hiking boots and make the 14,000 foot trek to Pikes Peak.

“It has been a rich tradition to follow along in their footsteps,” member Rev. David Hunting said.

Usually 30 members do the hike together, but this year is different for obvious reasons so they are splitting into two separate crews to social distance.

“And from there, they will continue hiking up the road and hopefully we get the summit at the same time as the other group,” Hunting added.

Once at the top, hundreds of fireworks will light up the sky atop America’s Mountain.

“This year we are also helping to celebrate Colorado Springs 150th birthday,” So at nine o’clock on New Year’s Eve, we will shoot off 150 fireworks from the summit of America’s Mountain. There’ll be a brief pause after that huge display, and then as is our custom, we will shoot off five fireworks in memory and an honor of the first five AdAmAn who did this almost a 100 years ago.”

Things may be different, but the club is excited to bring some light to an otherwise dark year.

“I think I speak for all the AdAmAn Club members: we are ready to put 2020 behind us and we are ready to bring 2021 in with them much, much better spirit,” Hunting said.

The club added they put mirrors on their backpacks as the hike up Pikes Peak so people can see them, and they hope to see others flashing mirrors back at them to say hello.

