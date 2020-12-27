Advertisement

Colorado’s disaster declaration extended by Governor Polis

Governor Polis takes action in response to COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Polis takes action in response to COVID-19 pandemic.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Early Sunday morning Governor Jared Polis extended two more Executive Orders. One of those includes the State’s disaster declaration.

This order declares a disaster emergency due to the presence of COVID-19 in Colorado. It also extends the employment of the Colorado National Guard to support and provide planning resources to State and local authorities as needed.

This extension of the Executive Order will last until January 26, 2021.

Governor Polis also extended an Executive Order on the framework for the COVID-19 dial in Colorado.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
Denver Zoo struggling to feed animals after COVID-19 closure
Several emergency services in Eagle County responded to Jeep flipped over: one person...
One person is in the hospital after a Jeep fell about 200 feet
12.28.20
Snow showers today

Latest News

12.28.20
Snow showers today
Christmas tree
Pueblo’s free Christmas tree recycling drop-off begins January 2; free mulch available January 18
Colorado Crisis line continues record-breaking volume during COVID-19 pandemic
Colorado Crisis line continues record-breaking volume during COVID-19 pandemic
Colorado crisis line continues record-breaking volume during COVID-19 pandemic
Jenna Middaugh
Voice of the consumer: Scammers and gift cards