Colorado’s disaster declaration extended by Governor Polis

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Early Sunday morning Governor Jared Polis extended two more Executive Orders. One of those includes the State’s disaster declaration.

This order declares a disaster emergency due to the presence of COVID-19 in Colorado. It also extends the employment of the Colorado National Guard to support and provide planning resources to State and local authorities as needed.

This extension of the Executive Order will last until January 26, 2021.

Governor Polis also extended an Executive Order on the framework for the COVID-19 dial in Colorado.

