Advertisement

Colorado Springs Police investigate early morning car fire

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a car fire that happened early Sunday morning.
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a car fire that happened early Sunday morning.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say a car was set on fire early Sunday morning. It happened near East Las Vegas St. near downtown Colorado Springs.

Police say the car was driven behind the water plant in that area and set on fire. Flames from the fire could be seen from I-25.

Police tell 11 News no one was injured in the fire and are currently investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Governor Jared Polis after a news conference on the state's efforts to contain the...
Governor Polis extends several Executive Orders in response to COVID-19 pandemic
Vehicle occupied by victims Nichole Gough (driver), and Benjamin Mitton (passenger), after the...
2 Colorado liquor store merchants sentenced for providing alcohol to someone visibly intoxicated before a deadly crash
Power outage in Colorado Springs 12/25/20
Power outage impacts thousands of customers in Colorado Springs on Christmas Day
Explosion in Nashville (Source: CNN)
CBS: Person of interest identified in connection to Nashville bombing
Midway power structure in southern El Paso County.
‘Lights Out’: Neo-Nazi plot to disable power grid allegedly included attacking sub-station in Colorado

Latest News

Shooting graphic
Pueblo Police investigate shooting
Turning Cooler
Turning Cooler
The AdAmAn Club about to hike up Pikes Peak.
COVID-19 not stopping annual fireworks atop Pikes Peak
Turning Cooler
Turning Cooler