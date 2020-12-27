Colorado Springs Police investigate early morning car fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say a car was set on fire early Sunday morning. It happened near East Las Vegas St. near downtown Colorado Springs.

Police say the car was driven behind the water plant in that area and set on fire. Flames from the fire could be seen from I-25.

Police tell 11 News no one was injured in the fire and are currently investigating.

