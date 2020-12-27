Advertisement

1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting during music video filming in Mass.

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 4:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Six people were shot, one of them fatally, while filming a music video near Boston, police said Sunday.

Police found the six victims Saturday scattered along a dead-end street, Lynn police Lt. Michael Kmiec said. Kmiec said Sunday morning that one man died and one was in critical condition. The five wounded men were expected to survive, he said.

Details on the nature of the music video, including the artist, weren’t available Sunday.

Kmiec said it’s not yet clear what caused the shooting, and the investigation continues. No arrests were made as of Sunday morning, and the names of the men have not been released. The investigation has been handed over to the prosecutor’s office, Kmiec said.

Travis Lorini, 30, told the Boston Globe that he heard a barrage of gunfire and smelled gunpowder.

“Just seemed like someone held the trigger down and let all the bullets out at once. It sounded faster than a book of fireworks,” he said.

Lynn is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Boston.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

