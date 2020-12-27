Advertisement

Shooting at Illinois bowling alley leaves 3 dead, 3 injured

Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on Rockford's east side.(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:00 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

A 37-year-old male suspect was in custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford police said in a social media post.

Two of those who were shot were teenagers, police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference.

O’Shea did not immediately release additional information about the victims. He described the scene as contained and said he did not think any officers fired their weapons while apprehending the suspected gunman.

Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

Mayor Tom McNamara released a statement saying he was “angered and saddened” about the shooting.

“My thoughts are with the families of those who lost loved ones,” McNamara said. “I’m also thinking of those who were injured and my hopes are with them for a quick and full recovery.”

The Rockford Register Star reported that 2020 has been the city’s deadliest year for homicides, according to records that date back to 1965. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Governor Jared Polis after a news conference on the state's efforts to contain the...
Governor Polis extends several Executive Orders in response to COVID-19 pandemic
Vehicle occupied by victims Nichole Gough (driver), and Benjamin Mitton (passenger), after the...
2 Colorado liquor store merchants sentenced for providing alcohol to someone visibly intoxicated before a deadly crash
Power outage in Colorado Springs 12/25/20
Power outage impacts thousands of customers in Colorado Springs on Christmas Day
Explosion in Nashville (Source: CNN)
CBS: Person of interest identified in connection to Nashville bombing
Midway power structure in southern El Paso County.
‘Lights Out’: Neo-Nazi plot to disable power grid allegedly included attacking sub-station in Colorado

Latest News

FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
‘Believe in science’: European Union kicks off mass COVID-19 vaccinations
December's coronavirus deaths were the most for any month of the pandemic
December deadliest month in coronavirus pandemic
Authorities searched a home in Antioch, Tenn., on Saturday in connection with the investigation...
Nashville bombing investigation prompts FBI to search home
Six people were wounded while shooting a music video in Lynn, Mass., on Saturday night.
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting during music video filming in Mass.
The moves came after Trump also appeared to threaten to veto the coronavirus relief bill just...
Unemployment benefits lapse for millions as Trump doesn’t sign bill