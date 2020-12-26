Power outage impacts thousands of customers in Colorado Springs on Christmas Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A power outage impacted thousands of customers on the south side of Colorado Springs on Christmas Day.

The outage was reported by Colorado Springs Utilities at about 4 p.m. The expected restoration time is before 9 p.m. The area impacted is southeast of Memorial Park impacting a number of neighborhoods of S. Circle Drive. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

As of 6 p.m., power had been restored for most customers. Estimated restoration time for all customers is expected between 7 and 9 p.m.

Click here for the latest from Colorado Springs Utilities. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

We are working to restore power to approximately 800 customers in SE Colorado Springs (originally 9,000 customers). We apologize for the inconvenience. Est. restoration for all customers 1-3 hours. Cause is currently unknown. https://t.co/dObweq9Dwy pic.twitter.com/tAKlPiJshR — Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.