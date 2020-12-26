Power outage impacts thousands of customers in Colorado Springs on Christmas Day
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: Dec. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A power outage impacted thousands of customers on the south side of Colorado Springs on Christmas Day.
The outage was reported by Colorado Springs Utilities at about 4 p.m. The expected restoration time is before 9 p.m. The area impacted is southeast of Memorial Park impacting a number of neighborhoods of S. Circle Drive. The cause of the outage is under investigation.
As of 6 p.m., power had been restored for most customers. Estimated restoration time for all customers is expected between 7 and 9 p.m.
As more information becomes available this article will be updated.
