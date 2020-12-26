Man in custody after allegedly stealing box truck

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after reportedly stealing a box truck early Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs Police say 25-year-old Ethan Bryant took the truck from a business near Circle Dr. and Janitell Dr. Bryant then tried to drive the truck through a ditch and onto Southbound I-25.

A Colorado State Trooper driving on the highway saw the truck stuck in a ditch and pulled over to help. That’s when the trooper earned the truck was stolen.

Bryant was arrested for motor vehicle theft.

