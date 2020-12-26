Advertisement

Man in custody after allegedly stealing box truck

(KBTX)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after reportedly stealing a box truck early Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs Police say 25-year-old Ethan Bryant took the truck from a business near Circle Dr. and Janitell Dr. Bryant then tried to drive the truck through a ditch and onto Southbound I-25.

A Colorado State Trooper driving on the highway saw the truck stuck in a ditch and pulled over to help. That’s when the trooper earned the truck was stolen.

Bryant was arrested for motor vehicle theft.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Governor Jared Polis after a news conference on the state's efforts to contain the...
Governor Polis extends several Executive Orders in response to COVID-19 pandemic
Vehicle occupied by victims Nichole Gough (driver), and Benjamin Mitton (passenger), after the...
2 Colorado liquor store merchants sentenced for providing alcohol to someone visibly intoxicated before a deadly crash
Power outage in Colorado Springs 12/25/20
Power outage impacts thousands of customers in Colorado Springs on Christmas Day
Explosion in Nashville (Source: CNN)
CBS: Person of interest identified in connection to Nashville bombing
Midway power structure in southern El Paso County.
‘Lights Out’: Neo-Nazi plot to disable power grid allegedly included attacking sub-station in Colorado

Latest News

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a car fire that happened early Sunday morning.
Colorado Springs Police investigate early morning car fire
Shooting graphic
Pueblo Police investigate shooting
Turning Cooler
Turning Cooler
The AdAmAn Club about to hike up Pikes Peak.
COVID-19 not stopping annual fireworks atop Pikes Peak
Turning Cooler
Turning Cooler