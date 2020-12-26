Governor Polis extends several Executive Orders in response to COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis extended two Executive Orders Saturday Morning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first Executive Order extends two provisions that allows political parties to continue remote services. This will reportedly help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and allows elections to continue without interruption to the Secretary of State’s operations in Colorado.

This order will reportedly expire on January 25th, 2021.

The second order allows the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to make one time stimulus checks to qualifying individuals. These one-time cash stimulus payments will help those facing financial hardships due to the current pandemic. This extension makes funds available to the CDLE until February 28, 2021.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.