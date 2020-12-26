Advertisement

A couple of Colorado guys toss $500 in cash to strangers and pass out toys at a mall

By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:43 PM MST
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Christmas came early for a ton of kids at a Colorado mall on Tuesday when a couple of guys started tossing out $500 to complete strangers.

Jeff and Kevin hit up FlatIron Crossing to spread some holiday cheer this week. The pair can be seen riding down an escalator in video sent to 11 News tossing money in the air and handing out toys.

Jeff tells 11 News some kids were lucky enough to snag about $50! Jeff said the mall wasn’t that packed, so there was no mad rush to grab the cash and everyone had a good time. You can watch the video at the top of this article for Good News Friday on Dec. 25!

Submit your Good News stories for a chance to see them on TV below:

